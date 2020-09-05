Tough for guides

Ian Cole is one of dozens of fishing guides in the South who relies for an income on anglers from overseas.

He has been in the business for 28 years and was fully booked from October to March with clients from Australia and the United States.

But now, aside from a few regular New Zealand clients, he is expecting to have no clients to host along the rivers of Otago.

"The season has basically imploded by the looks of it."

He is philosophical about it, and believes they will return once the Covid-19 virus problem is over.

Wanaka fishing guide Ian Cole’s business will be badly affected this season by the problems arising from Covid-19. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

In the meantime, the lack of work will allow him to fish for himself, and explore "some new water".

"Everyone’s in the same boat.

"Some people will be in a worse position who are totally reliant on it as a source of income and are bringing up a young family.

"They will be struggling with it and they just won’t get the business until the borders open up."

He acknowledges commercial guiding upsets some New Zealand anglers, and tries not to add to the problem.

He expects this season’s lack of commercial guiding will play into the hands of New Zealanders.

"I think Kiwis are going to have a magnificent opportunity to explore their very own doorstep which is, regardless of what we’re told, still the best fly fishing in the world."