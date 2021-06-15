Wanaka road closed after gas pipe pulled up

A Wanaka Fire and Emergency volunteer crew were called to the multi-million dollar apartment complex at about 4pm. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

A ‘‘potentially dangerous’’ situation was averted on Wanaka’s Lakeside Rd this afternoon when a small onsite gas strike occurred at the Marina Terrace Apartments.

A Wanaka Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteer crew were called to the multi-million dollar apartment complex at about 4pm.

Station officer Dave Little was in charge of the operation and said ‘‘some sort of machinery had pulled up a pipe, there was gas everywhere, we turned the gas off and we are just assisting the gas company to make it safe until they can fix it.’’

He said it potentially could have been dangerous as ‘‘gas can run out residually and when it does it goes down hill, that is why we closed the road’’.

The road was reopened to vehicular and foot traffic after about 30 minutes.