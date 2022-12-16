Drone trial to cut Westport to Greymouth trip to 35min

Aero Swoop's Kite drone weighs less than 25kg when fully loaded. Photo: Supplied

A drone travelling much faster than a car will soon sweep between Westport and Greymouth carrying pathology samples, in a trial being watched closely by health authorities elsewhere.

Australian company Swoop Aero will start work on the West Coast early next year, in partnership with Health NZ West Coast.

Initially, the drone will fly pathology samples from Westport for rapid processing in Greymouth.

The drones can make the trip in about 35 minutes.

The drone, called Kite, weighs less than 25kg when fully loaded and can carry up to 5kg in a cold-chain enabled chamber compartment that keeps samples between 2degC and 8degC.

It has a cruise speed of 122kph and can cover 175km on a single battery.

Health NZ West Coast general manager Philip Wheble said it was an exciting development.

"We envisage drone transfers will be used for urgent pathology services and during Civil Defence emergencies."

In the past 18 months, Buller has experienced three significant weather events resulting in road closures between Westport and Greymouth.

Having access to drone technology will allow hospital staff to continue providing services with minimal disruption.

Health NZ national director of improvement and innovation Dr Dale Bramley said the arrival of a drone delivery service offered great potential.

"This technology has been trialled successfully overseas and the new service between Greymouth and Westport will help establish whether drones could play a future role in the movement of time-sensitive medications, specimens and other medical goods across the country."

Drones had the potential to reduce transport times, particularly in places such as Auckland where traffic congestion was a major issue.

"We will watch with interest to assess the benefits of a potential wider rollout," Dr Bramley said.

Since 2017, Swoop Aero networks have carried out over 23,000 flights, having received advanced aviation approvals in 14 countries, which has enabled the delivery of over 1.3 million items.

Its staff will continue to work with the Civil Aviation Authority to gain the aviation approvals required for the launch of the network. Before the project gets off the ground, the team will also be seeking the necessary resource consents.

Chief executive Eric Peck said the company was already working from Malawi to Australia.

"Over the coming months, Swoop Aero will engage with aviation operators and the wider community on the West Coast to provide further information on the next giant leap in how essential supplies and services are delivered."

Its drones can fly between Westport and Greymouth in 35 minutes, controlled by a pilot using the mobile network or satellite communications. It will be flown remotely on a pre-programmed flight path.

They take off and lands vertically, requiring only a 5m-by-5m footprint, and can do take-offs and landing in winds up to 50kph.

They fly below 400ft to avoid aircraft.

Initially, the project is funded through Health NZ-led Improvement Sustainability Funding.

In the future, it may also include the delivery of other urgently required items like clinical supplies between towns.