Sunday, 21 February 2021

Early morning fire damages two homes on West Coast

    A fire has ripped through two houses in Runanga, north of Greymouth, overnight.

    Fire and Emergency said it received a call for help at about 3.45am, and the blaze had spread to a second house within half an hour.

    A spokesperson said it took a "major response" with five fire engines from around the region, and one command unit, to contain the fire.

    All the occupants of the houses have been accounted for.

    RNZ

