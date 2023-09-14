Franz Josef crash pilot urged not to fly

Tim Gibb died in a light plane crash in 2022. His family say they take comfort knowing he died doing what he loved. Photo: supplied

A Franz Josef pilot killed when his plane crashed while flying across the Southern Alps had just made the decision to turn back for home as weather conditions became too hazardous for the journey.

It has been revealed today that another pilot “cautioned” Tim Gibb against flying that day, a second “strongly advised” him not to make the trip and he wife also expressed concerns about the weather.

However, the experienced pilot was “satisfied with his planning” and made the call to go, confident he could “turn around” if the weather became an issue.

The 55-year-old died on August 4 in 2022, when his Cessna 182H Skylane crashed near Mount Nicholson in the Southern Alps in Canterbury.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Sarah and Olivia, who told The New Zealand Herald he was “the best father anyone could wish for” and left “a great hole” in in their family.

Gibb was well known in the Franz Josef community - his family owned and operated Across Country Quad Bikes and he was the deputy fire chief, dedicating almost two decades to the Fire Service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

He was also the Civil Defence officer for the area.

After Gibb died the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched an investigation into the crash and the findings by safety investigator Lou Child can now be published.

Gibb and his plane were reported missing just before midday on the day he died.

At 4.16pm, the wreckage of the plane was located “on a steep slope underneath an ice shelf”.

Due to inclement weather and alpine hazards, search teams could only see the site from the air.

“The wreckage was buried by snow with only one, small, unidentifiable piece visible, Child said in his 43-page report.

After assessing the scene the search team reported: “It was an unsurvivable accident based on the wreckage; the conditions were too dangerous to winch [a paramedic] or land.”

Tim Gibb was well known in the Franz Josef community - he was the deputy fire chief, dedicating almost two decades to the Fire Service and Fire and Emergency NZ, and also the Civil Defence officer for the area. Photo: supplied

Child said the purpose of the flight was for Gibb to collect two associates from Rangiora Aerodrome and fly them back to Franz Josef.

He had told the pair the flight was “weather dependent” and they had an alternative plan was for the associates to drive to Franz Josef if needed.

Gibb checked various sources for weather conditions and information ahead of the flight including an app called Windy.

One friend expressed concern that the conditions “were not ideal and likely to worsen”.

Gibb said: “I’ll go and have a look and I’ll turn around if I don’t like it”.

“The pilot’s wife reported he rechecked the app on the morning of this flight… She also expressed concern about the weather and told the pilot not to feel pressured to go,” Child said.

“He said that, ‘If [I’m] not happy with the weather [I] will turn around’.”

Gibb was “fit and well with no significant medical history”.

He was an experienced pilot - completing his helicopter flight training in August 1988 and private pilot licence in November 1989. He then went on to obtain his private aeroplane licence in September 2020, and purchased the aircraft he died in - his second plane - in July 2021 and had clocked at least 74 hours of flight time.

“The pilot had not completed a mountain flying course and was not required to,” Child said.

“However, his instructor stated the pilot appeared confident in the mountains and ‘would be more experienced in that terrain than the average private pilot with similar flight hours. The instructor said he believed the pilot understood the challenges of flying in high winds in mountainous terrain.”

Engine issues and fuel exhaustion were ruled out as contributing causes of the crash.

“Family and aviation friends stated the pilot had not expressed any concerns with(the plane’s) reliability and he was reported to do thorough pre-flight inspections,” Child reported.

“The pilot appears to have had some concerns about the weather as he consulted two experienced pilots the day prior and on the morning of the flight.

“He was cautioned by one pilot and strongly advised not to go by the other.

“His wife also asked him not to go due to concerns about the weather. (Gibb) appeared satisfied with his planning and decided to proceed with the flight, expressing a clear intent to turn around if he assessed the conditions as not suitable.”

Tim Gibb with wife Vanessa and daughters Sarah and Olivia. Photo: supplied

'Too late to turn back safely'

Child said shortly after take-off Gibb was “cautioned again by a local commercial pilot about the forecast deteriorating weather”. He said Gibb “acknowledged this and appeared comfortable to proceed”.

The crash appeared to have happened just after Gibb decided to turn back.

“It cannot be conclusively determined why the pilot decided to turn back; however, it was likely weather-related,” Child said in his report.

“When he did, it was too late to do so safely. It was not possible to draw conclusions about the impact sequence, but the amount of damage and pattern of debris indicates it was a high-energy impact.”

Gibb’s body was not able to be recovered due to “the hazardous nature of the site” - and as such, a post-mortem examination was not possible, he said.

“However, adverse effects of alcohol or drugs were considered to be unlikely, given the pilot’s reported lifestyle choices,” he found.

“It is most likely the pilot died from injuries suffered in the high-impact accident sequence. The high energy of the impact forces meant the accident was probably not survivable.”

Child said it appeared that Gibb “did not fully appreciate the weather conditions to the east of The Divide” on the day of the flight.

It was also possible he was “subject to plan continuation bias” which could explain his decision to proceed with the flight despite being cautioned against it by two other pilots.

Safety messages

As a result of Gibbs’ death Child had a number of safety messages for other pilots.

“Pilots are strongly recommended to become familiar with the CAA GAP Mountain flying booklet before flying into mountainous terrain,” he said.

“Pilots who frequently fly in mountainous terrain are recommended to complete a mountain flying training course. This course provides further knowledge and skills when flying in this challenging environment.

“Pilots are cautioned about relying solely on uncertificated meteorological forecasting providers such as Windy when conducting extended cross-country flights.”

He recommended pilots obtain “obtain detailed aviation-specific forecasts” from official sources.

Gibb’s family said the loss was still “hard to believe” more than a year on.

“The loss of Tim Gibb is tragic for everyone who knew him,” they said in a statement.

“We as a family hope that anyone who reads this report will be able to take something away from it and realise that choices pilots make have an effect on more than just their immediate families; they also have an impact on communities and beyond.

“Through his tales, exploits and adventures, Tim is remembered.

"He was the best father, brother, and son anyone could ask for.

"He was also a fantastic role model his positive outlook on life has been adapted by his two daughters and wife Vanessa despite this loss.”