Gloriavale leader facing indecency charges involving 10 girls

Howard Temple outside court. Photo: RNZ

Gloriavale's leader has been charged with sexual offending against 10 girls over a period of more than 20 years.

Howard Temple appeared in Greymouth District Court today facing 14 charges of indecent assault and 13 charges of doing an indecent act.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has elected a judge alone trial.

The girls were aged between nine and 20 at the time of the alleged offending, between 1997 and 2022.

According to court documents, 21 of the charges are representative, meaning multiple offences of the same type are alleged to have been committed in similar circumstances.

The 83-year-old has been remanded on bail until his next court appearance.