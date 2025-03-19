Westport to Charleston trail ready for cyclists

The Omau section of the Kawatiri Coastal Trail. Photo: Pete Archibald

The Westport to Charleston cycle trail will be officially opened this Saturday, with the West Coast now boasting over 400km of trails, putting it firmly on the cycling tourism map.As well as the new 40km Kawatiri Coastal Trail, others include the Old Ghost Road (85km), Paparoa Track (55km), West Coast Wilderness Trail (140km), Lake Brunner (15km), Heaphy Track (78km), Pike 29 Track (11km) and Fox Glacier (6.4km).

A new cycle trail cuts through Punakaiki township, and mountainbike tracks are scattered throughout the West Coast, giving rise to talk of a regional cycle strategy to market the West Coast as a cycling destination.

Development West Coast destination and tourism manager Andrew Aitken said today the completion of the Kawatiri Coastal Trail would further strengthen the Coast's reputation as a premier destination for outdoor adventure and cycling.

"With visitor spending in Buller increasing nearly 15% over the past year, the Kawatiri Coastal Trail will only accelerate that growth.

"This is an outstanding asset that not only highlights our spectacular landscapes but also encourages visitors to extend their stay, explore more, and support local businesses."

Kawatiri Coastal Trail trust chairman Richard Niederer, first attended an informal meeting at the Star Tavern at Cape Foulwind in 2015, and subsequently prepared a funding proposal with Stu Henley and Steve White. It won $9 million funding support from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Since the first leg, Westport to Carters Beach, opened December 2020, the coastal trail has seen 135,000 visitors.

The final section connects from the Totara River to the Nile River, on the outskirts of Charleston township.

The Kawatiri Trail boasts four suspension bridges and while it was built by Westreef, the backbone has been more volunteers hours than Mr Niederer can count.

"I shudder to think," he said today, noting about 40 people did predator control, planting and maintenance.

Cycle Journeys is now offering a shuttle service and the trust has appointed trail manager Edee Richards as part of the transition away from the construction phase.

Mr Niederer said cyclists had been sneaking on to the new section, and some felt it was the best section. Others loved the Omau/Tauranga Bay section.

For beginners, he recommends the flat Westport to Carters Beach section, which takes in bush and boardwalks, and is next to the Buller River.

For more of a workout, try between Okari Road and Virgin Flat Road, with a big climb onto the terrace and down again, going through farmland, and Department of Conservation bush with resident kiwi.

Mr Niederer said he thinks the Coast is becoming its own cycle destination.

"It's something we need to work on. Look at Central Otago - we've probably got as much here and more variety."

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine thinks the West Coast and Buller are definitely on the cycle map, and the influx is making a significant economic contribution.

"We are seeing that in the number of cars and vans with bikes strapped to the back.

"I think we have something for everyone, which is really good."

The Old Ghost Road was for the hardcore, but people who came to tackle it then found the lesser known tracks.

As the Kawatiri Trail moved into full operation, Mr Cleine hoped to see new businesses pop up.

He regularly walks the Carters Beach section, and likes Okari too. He said the trail was letting people access different areas of the district.

He is particularly impressed with the swingbridge over the Nile River: "It sits in that backdrop beautifully ... almost feels like you are back in 1880s Charleston."

Cycle trail opening events

• Official opening: Saturday, March 22, Charleston.

• 10am to 1pm: Charleston Markets and Music.

• 1.30pm: official trail opening and ribbon cutting, Rotten Row.

• Underworld Adventures Rainforest Train trips.

• A shuttle from Westport will be running throughout the day. For more information and prices, check out the Kawatiri Coastal Trail on Facebook.