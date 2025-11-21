Gondola may have two lines

An artist’s impression shows passengers getting on and off a cable car at a Queenstown Cable Car station in Frankton. IMAGE SUPPLIED

A gondola system designed to overcome Queenstown’s road congestion could have two lines — connecting the town centre to both the airport and the Ladies Mile.

The Queenstown Cable Car project, by Southern Infrastructure Ltd, has revealed its latest plans, which show one route from the town centre to Queenstown Airport and another from Frankton to the future Ladies Mile residential area.

Southern Infrastructure, which is backed by venture philanthropist Rod Drury, applied to the Ministry for the Environment for referral under fast-track approvals legislation on October 31.

A decision on whether the application is considered complete is expected soon.

Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland said if the application was referred, the company would submit a substantive proposal to an expert consenting panel.

That process would include further assessment and input from landowners, the Queenstown Lakes District Council, iwi and the community, Mr Copland said.

Subject to getting consents and approvals, construction was scheduled to happen in 2027-28, with a target of starting operation in 2029.

If approved, Queenstown Cable Car would be the "high-capacity spine" of the resort town’s future mass rapid-transit network, he said.

It would have a capacity of 3000 passengers an hour each way in 10-seater cabins — equivalent to a 50-seat bus every minute.

The new mass transit would provide a "reliable, all-weather, fully electric alternative" that addressed Queenstown’s severe road congestion, Mr Copland said.

Private capital had been committed to advance the project, which was estimated to cost $400 million.

Mr Copland said private landowners were central to the project.

"We’ve been prioritising individual conversations wherever we can — listening to people’s views and understanding what matters most to them.

‘We haven’t met with everyone yet, but we’re working through the remaining conversations and will keep doing so," he said.

guy.williams@odt.co.nz