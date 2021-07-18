Government announces financial aid for flood-affected Coasters

A submerged car in Westport. Photo: Supplied / NZ Defence Force

The government has pledged $300,000 dollars to help the sodden Buller district, as 1000 people in Westport are unable to return home.

A further $100,000 will be provided to the Marlborough District, which has also been hit hard by flooding.

Alongside that the event has been classified a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking another $200,000 for flood-affected farmers and growers across the West Coast and Marlborough regions.

The Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said the money will be provided through mayoral relief funds.

He said in Westport, there are still about 1000 people who remain evacuated.

Faafoi, local MP Damien O'Connor and Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine have flown by helicopter across the flood-hit region today.

Yesterday, parts of the West Coast and top of the South Island had been cut off due to flooding, while states of emergency were declared in Buller, as well as Marlborough.

Defence Force staff visit a house affected by floodwaters. Photo: Defence Force

Close to 1000 people spent the night in evacuation centres in the Buller district, and at least 100 homes have been flooded.

An extra 10 Defence Force personnel from Burnham Military Camp were sent to remote stranded areas this morning.

Fourteen defence personnel are already helping with emergency coordination and relief work.

Soldiers are helping local emergency staff to identify and cordon off flood-damaged parts of the town as hundreds of evacuees wait to hear when they can return home.

However, authorities say there are still risks from contaminated floodwater and electrical hazards.

Cleine said extensive damage was likely to be revealed throughout the district and many residents faced a long road to recovery.