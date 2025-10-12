Grant could be oldest mayor in tight race

Jacquie Grant has previously served two terms on the Grey District Council. Photo: Lois Williams/LDR

It's a tight race for the Westland mayoralty, with Hokitika businesswoman Jacquie Grant leading the race against incumbent Helen Lash by just 64 votes.

Grant - who has lived as a transwoman since 1971 - said if her lead holds up in the final vote count, she will be taking the reins as the country's oldest mayor, at 82 - and the first transgender one since the late Georgina Beyer.

"I'm an old model but people don't care about that - it's irrelevant in terms of getting the job done and it'll be good for tourism - look what Georgina did for Carterton's profile."

Grant, ONZM, has previously served two terms on the Grey District Council and campaigned for the Westland mayoralty promising to cut council spending and waste, keep the rates down and promote transparency in council dealings.

Lash has not yet been available for comment.

The final results were expected to be released by Thursday.

- By Lois Williams, Local Democracy reporter