Haast pass delays as rock work done

The original rockfall that closed SH6 between Haast and Makarora – near Orman Falls in the Haast Pass, in late September. PHOTO: NZTA

Motorists using the Haast Pass, State Highway 6, between Makarora and Haast will face daytime delays of up to an hour until November 15, as workers complete rock scaling and removal at Orman Falls.

The safety project started yesterday and will finish on Friday, November 15.

The delays would be on weekdays only, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

On Monday, delays could be expected between 10am and 5pm. From Tuesdays to Fridays, the delays would be between 8am and 5pm.

— APL