Arrests as West Coast coal mine protest ends

Three protesters were arrested today at the Stockton mine on the West Coast. Photo: Supplied / Climate Liberation Aotearoa

Further arrests have ended demonstrations at a West Coast coal mine after a group of protesters tried to shut the operation down.

The mining company Bathurst Resources is seeking fast-track approval to extend its Stockton mine and extract 20-million tonnes of coal from the Denniston and Stockton Plateaux over the next 25 years.

Seven people were charged with trespassing earlier this week.

On Wednesday, another three protesters were arrested with details on the charges still being finalised.

Last week, about 70 people camped on Denniston Plateau, before several protesters on Monday climbed into cable cars used to transport coal, in order to halt operations.

Police said there were no protesters left at the mine by Wednesday night.

In a statement, Bathurst chief executive Richard Tacon said it takes the safety of anyone at its mining sites very seriously.

"Individuals illegally occupying Stockton mine infrastructure at Ngakawau and the Escarpment mine on the West Coast have now left of their own accord, following Bathurst's formal issue of trespass notices, and New Zealand Police presence," he said.

"We are pleased that the situation has now been resolved and we have been able to ensure those involved are now safe."

The company alerted Police, WorkSafe New Zealand and the Department of Conservation when learning of the protest action, including concerns for trespassers' safety, Tacon said.

"We are deeply thankful to the many members of our local Westport community for reaching out to extend their support for our West Coast operations over the past few days.

"This especially includes our West Coast workforce for their patience while their work has been interrupted."

He said the coal mine is back to full operations.

Climate activist Adam Currie said protesters would continue to fight the mine.

"We've stalled at least two days of coal extraction, sent a clear message to Bathurst and the government, and shown that people are ready to resist the Fast Track Act and the climate-wrecking projects it enables," he said.

"Support has poured in from across the motu, and local folks have backed us by bringing baking, offering places to sleep, and sharing their own frustrations with the mine.

"Our resolve is stronger than ever."