No grounds for Westland A&P Show

The Westland A and P show is usually held in January. Photo: Greymouth Star (file)

The Westland Agricultural and Pastoral Show has become a casualty of the Hokitika Racecourse redevelopment.

Organisers have pulled the pin on the 2025 event due to the showgrounds being unavailable.

The traditional birdcage, sideshow, exhibition and showing area are all within a cordon the Westland District Council expects to have in place next month as construction of the trunkline infrastructure gets under way as the first stage towards a new housing subdivision.

Before the recent demolition of the totalisor building, council staff said other old buildings on the racecourse site would also be coming down.

The Westland A and P Show Committee contacted council for a timeline three weeks ago to help their planning for the January show.

They were told all buildings, including the grandstand and old president's office, which the committee uses for storage, were expected to be demolished by mid-September.

A section of the racecourse would then be closed off for the enabling infrastructure works to start.

A and P Committee secretary Jo Bill said all of the traditional show area was within the cordon.

"All that we used to use is gone, and the rest of it is just boggy paddocks."

Council acting group manager district assets Erle Bencich said alternative land to the east had been offered to run the event.

Mrs Bill refuted that, but said it was impractical anyway as the ground further back was a "swamp'’.

"It's not flat or suitable to hold it. It's the far end of the racetrack where all the horse paddocks are. It's all swamp.'’

In the 1990s the committee invested almost $30,000 into drainage for the showjumping area.

Several years ago the committee invested into establishing a harder surface specifically for the Sturgeon Amusements rides.

"It used to be really, really boggy and one year we had to cancel because we had rain for weeks and weeks leading up to it.'’

There was no other space they could operate. The birdcage and events and exhibitions area would also be gone.

In future, horse showing would move to the Kokatahi-Kowhitirangi Pony Club, and the cattle section would be judged on-farm for 2025.

"We're on a reduced show because we are not able to use our normal ground and there's no other part of the racecourse that's suitable as it's too wet and not flat and hard for the areas that we would need.'’

Mrs Bill said they had looked at holding the whole event out of town. However, the logistics were not practical.

What would happen to future events remained to be seen.

The A and P Show has been enjoyed by generations of Hokitika town and country families. It was resurrected at the racecourse in 1971 after a break of more than 40 years.

Mr Bencich told the Guardian the projected ground works were still to be ratified by the council at its next meeting, but the plan was to start in September.

"If council resolve to continue, planning will start on final dates, and it will be a quick turnaround.

"The buildings will be demolished and a large portion of the racecourse will be a construction site, however some parts of the racecourse will be available for the show should the Association decide to proceed.'’

Mr Bencich said they were offered possible alternative sites to hold the show, such as further east of the highlighted area if they wished.

"The decision to hold the show is an issue that needs addressing by the A and P Association.'’

Greymouth company Tru-Line Civil was awarded the trunkline infrastructure contract a fortnight ago.

Mr Bencich said at the time negotiations regarding the wider racecourse development were continuing.

The council was allocated $3.5 million in Crown funding from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund via Kainga Ora to provide associated transport and water infrastructure for the planned housing development.

- By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian