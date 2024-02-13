One critically hurt in West Coast crash

A person has been critically injured in a highway crash north of Westport this evening.

Police said they were alerted to the single-vehicle crash, on State Highway 67 at Birchfield, about 5.30pm.

"Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries."

The highway is blocked and there are no alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.