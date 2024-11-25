Pedestrian critically injured on West Coast

West Coast Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a crash on Saturday left a man critically injured.

Emergency services were called at about 11pm on Saturday, November 23 to SH6, Coal Creek, near the Mcleans Pit Rd turnoff, after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

"Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred."

The spokesperson said police want to hear from anyone who travelled this stretch of road between 10.45pm and 11.05pm on the night in question.