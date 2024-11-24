Isolated cafe owners back in business

Joss and Spinner Smith enjoy a warm sunny, Sunday at Jackson Bay. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The enforced holiday is over for Joss and Ian (Spinner) Smith, of Jackson Bay, South Westland.

The road to their cafe, The Craypot, was blocked by slips a bit over a week ago.

However, last Saturday, road crews reopened the road — the only link between Jackson Bay, Haast and the main West Coast road — State Highway 6.

Mr Smith told the Wanaka Sun road crews cleared 12 slips including two major ones brought down by record-breaking rain just over a week ago.

The road also flooded as rivers and streams, renowned for their whitebait, overflowed their banks.

The Smiths have lived and whitebaited in South Westland for 17 years but only took over what might well be the most isolated cafe in New Zealand in March this year.

The road opening means Jackson Bay, and The Craypot, are once again accessible to the public from the south end of the West Coast.

However, like other businesses in the Haast area, the Smiths are still waiting for the weather-damaged road at Knights Point to the north to be repaired.

As reported on November 11, heavy rain caused major cracks in State Highway 6 at Knights Point, and slips elsewhere.

The road has reopened but there are still occasional temporary closures to allow more work to be carried out.