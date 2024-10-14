One dies after Lewis Pass crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Lewis Pass in the Buller District.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 7, near the intersection with Hunters Rd, about 11.45am on Sunday.

In a statement this morning, police said one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where they have since died.

Two other people were transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

The highway was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction for much of the day and reopened at 11pm, the NZ Transport Agency advised.