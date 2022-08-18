Outgoing mayor shares story of struggle, survival

Bruce Smith

After a 12-week stint in two hospitals, Westland Mayor Bruce Smith is home and focused on seeing out the end of his six-year term.

While still recovering from sepsis and two subsequent operations that have left him unable to walk at present, Mr Smith said he had his sights set on returning — in person — to chair the final council meeting in September.

"That’s my goal. I’ve been there six years and it’s been an important part of my life and ... that’s what I hope to do," he said.

He has not led a meeting since March, shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In between treatments, he was still joining meetings by Zoom.

"I missed very little in that period."

However, his health took a serious and sudden downturn in mid-May. An undetected abscess had been attacking his body at the same time.

"It developed undetected over a period of time and when it decided to take over his body it happened over a matter of hours," wife Jenny said.

His organs were being taken over by sepsis — an advanced form of blood poisoning.

On May 15 he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

He said there had been a lot of luck on his side that day.

"Doctors have told me since had I not got over in the 24-hour period that I did I would not have made it."

In the following days, he fought for his life. His family had been told to prepare for the worst.

Support from family, friends and the wider community not only in Westland but across the country had helped him and his wife through, Mr Smith said.

"The kind thoughts, messages and offers of help will never be forgotten. It was a very dark time but it certainly gave us a lot of hope and positivity," Mr Smith said.

While in hospital, the mayor also battled pneumonia, Covid-19 and blood clots.

The infection also got into his left hip, which had to be "ripped out", and he underwent two subsequent surgeries, which he was still recovering from.

"The cancer they’ve got right on top of, but I’ve still got some rehabilitation issues I’ve got to work my way through," he said yesterday.

"I’m quite confident I’m improving daily."

He was into his third day at home yesterday after a shorter stint in Te Nikau Hospital.

"I’m delighted to be home. It was the best feeling you could ever get being able to come home after 12 weeks and sleep in my own bed."

His focus was now on returning next month to lead the last meeting of his council before the local body elections.

He had already announced his intention not to stand again for mayor, but had been eyeing a seat on the West Coast Regional Council.

"I’d love to [stand] for regional council but I’m just not up to it. I have had the pleasure though of nominating Peter Haddock [for Westland] and I’m pretty excited about that."

He said the calibre and number of candidates both for the Westland mayoralty and council boded well for the future of Westland.

"There are a lot of good candidates and if they’re there to take Westland forward and don’t have personal agendas we’ll be in good shape.

"At the end of the day the people of Westland get it right 99% of the time." — Hokitika Guardian

By Janna Sherman