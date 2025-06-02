Influential West Coast cop honoured

Senior Constable Terri Middleton. Photo: Police / Supplied via RNZ

A police officer made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in Monday's King's Birthday Honours says she is humbled and deeply honoured to be recognised.

Greymouth's Senior Constable Terri Middleton is a school community officer. Over more than three decades, police in a statement said she had worked with victims of child abuse and family harm, in drug education, helping youngsters in and out of school, with the Blue Light charity and inside the Gloriavale community.

She joined the police in 1991, and spent most of the first decade of her career as an interviewer and investigating child abuse.

In 2002 she became the West Coast school community officer, and was "instrumental in delivering education and prevention initiatives into all West Coast schools, as well as volunteering thousands of hours to local organisations, sporting clubs and charity events".

"It is a privilege to be involved in so many people's life experiences," she said.

"I am passionate about helping people and trying to make a difference and for this to happen you need to be well supported by others."

Middleton thanked the police leadership team and colleagues, as well as her family.

"I very much want to thank them as I know it isn't easy for any family to have a police officer in the mix - there are definitely some challenges. I very much appreciate their love and support as I couldn't do my job without them."

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said it was "impossible to count the lives Middleton has changed for the better, or quantify the harm prevented by her engagement with some of the most vulnerable people in our society".

"I'm proud of the great work our people do every day to support their communities and, as a former Tasman District Commander, especially proud to see this honour go to a Tasman colleague who exemplifies the very best of community policing."

Other work Middleton had been involved in included chairing the West Coast Blue Light branch since 2010, preventing drug use and being the West Coast health and safety area representative for the Police Association and a welfare officer.

She led engagement with the school principal of Gloriavale Christian Community, which "led to a multi-agency response of active engagement with Gloriavale, enabling her to build trust and co-deliver a range of initiatives that would otherwise have not been introduced to the young people of the community", police said.