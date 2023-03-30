Parts of Blackball still without internet

Aerial view of Blackball. PHOTO: Greymouth Star

Some Blackball residents and businesses have been without internet for a week, after a cable was damaged — and Chorus found there was no copper cable left on the West Coast to do the repairs.

Chorus says it hopes to restore services this evening.

Problems started with the Greymouth tornado just over a week ago, which caused severe damage to Chorus networks. They were repaired using all the copper cabling on the Coast.

However, soon after that, a high-load vehicle struck and damaged another telecommunications cable, cutting the internet cable to parts of Blackball, including Hilton and Clifford Sts.

"We believe this secondary damage is impacting customers' services on Hilton Street," Chorus said late yesterday.

"Unfortunately, all the available copper cable was used to fix this (earlier tornado) damage. The lack of replacement cable meant we had to obtain and transport additional stock from Dunedin to repair the damage from the high-load vehicle strike."

Chorus said it investigated viable options for a temporary solution for the 14 affected customers in Hilton Street.

However, none could be put in place sooner than waiting on the cables to arrive from Dunedin.

"Chorus is also reviewing cable stock levels on the West Coast to ensure we are better prepared for future weather events or emergencies.

"We want to apologise to the residents and businesses on Hilton Street who have been without phone and broadband services for nearly a week."

Jane Wells owns Blackball's Inn and '08 Café.

"No phones no internet, and it's been this way since last Thursday!

"Five businesses are suffering and Chorus is not in sight."

The loss of internet meant they had no Eftpos, costing over $2000 for the weekend.

Others asked whether they would be compensated for loss of service.