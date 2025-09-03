Mayor unhappy at police response to death threats

Police say they do not condone the behaviour. Photo: ODT files

West Coast police say there is not a lot they can do about online death threats to Grey District councillors.

The council’s chief executive, Joanne Soderlund, filed a complaint with the police in Greymouth at the weekend over recent anonymous threats to the councillors and mayor that included assassination and torture.

In a statement, police said they did not condone the behaviour, but there was not enough evidence of the alleged offences to take further action.

Officers had spoken to the council to ensure it had sufficient security in place for its staff, police said.

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson said the response was disappointing.

“If police can’t act on threats of waterboarding or killing councillors, I don't know what to say.

"I’ve seen reports of people in other districts charged over this sort of behaviour - but here it looks like it’ll just keep going and we can’t stop it.”

The council was doing what it could to keep staff safe - especially those dealing with the public, Mrs Gibson said.

“We’ve been beefing up our security systems to protect them. We’re not spending megabucks, but it’s still an extra cost the ratepayers could do without.”

There had been one positive outcome for anxious councillors, staff and their children since the council went public over its complaint to police, the mayor said.

“I’ve had a lot of calls from people who would not normally contact us or go on social media and they’ve all been very supportive and sympathetic. ”

But trolls continued to defend their online abuse, telling councillors, in essence, to suck it up or stand down, Mrs Gibson said.

Councils across the country have reported increasing levels of abuse against elected members.

Local Government NZ also reported that elected members face more threats and intimidation, both online and in person.

The abuse ranged from threats of physical harm to being harassed and intimidated in public, with members and their families being targeted.

- By Lois Williams, Local Democracy Reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.