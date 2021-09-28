Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Prince Charles makes donation to West Coast flood fund

    By Laura Mills
    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will visit New Zealand next year as...
    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Reuters
    News of the Westport flood even reached the ear of Prince Charles, who has pledged a donation to the flood relief fund.

    Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said word "made it to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall".

    The mayor said the amount had to remain confidential.

    "Their royal highnesses responded by making a donation through the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund" to the Mayoral Relief Fund. This was an excellent good news story to share with the community and highlights the significance of the flood event and the communication that reached out across the globe."

    The Prince of Wales visited Westport in November 2015 when he charmed the crowds with a walk along the main street and visited the West Coast Brewery to sample the beer and whitebait patties, which he described as a "perfect match".

    Mr Cleine said the flood fund had received donations from around New Zealand, and he was now writing thank you letters to acknowledge some of the substantial donations.

    Funding criteria for the Mayoral Relief Fund had been extended to provide financial assistance for essential needs not covered by insurance.

    "Moving into the recovery phase, I anticipate that the needs will become more targeted, especially as those who are uninsured seek support to re-establish their homes."

    Flood-affected residents can make a further application for essential needs, not covered by insurance under the new criteria, even if they have already received a payment from the fund.

    Westland Milk Products has donated $5000 to the fund. The company won a Vesper scooter through a promotion run by Officemax/Nestle.

    It then listed the Vesper on Trade Me for auction, and donated the proceeds of the sale.

    Greymouth Star
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter