Questions over access to telehealth

Several hundred West Coast households have neither phone nor internet, raising questions about access to a doctor after hours, with the impending move to telehealth.

The last data available is from the 2016 Census, which shows 231 households did not have a landline, cellphone or internet.

Cellphone and internet blackspot maps also show problems around places such as Jacksons, parts of the Coast Rd, areas of Haupiri, and parts of South Westland.

West Coast Health — formerly the PHO — says people will use telehealth initially under the new after-hours system, with doctors and nurses available if the patient is referred on by the telehealth call-taker.

However, one woman said on social media she had to drive an hour just to get good reception for her telehealth consultation, only to be told the doctor was unavailable.

PHO chief executive Caro Findlay said those people needed to travel to a weekend clinic for after-hours treatment now, and they would still travel under the new system.

However, this time they would need to travel to a spot where they had reception, where there was a publicly accessible phone, or Wi-Fi or to a friend’s or family member’s house who could support them to use the internet or phone.

"We have compiled a list of publicly accessible Wi-Fi spots on the West Coast and will publish it on our website.

"For people who don’t have devices we have asked Spark to confirm where the old-school phone boxes are."

Patient Voice Aotearoa chairman Malcolm Mulholland said some people on the Coast had absolutely no means of contact other than face to face.

"On top of that, you’ve got those who either don’t have a cellphone or don’t have internet access. You’ve got blackspots where they can’t get reception."

In addition, reception was subject to the weather.

Mr Mullholland said a lot of issues could prevent people from contacting telehealth and he asked how authorities planned to contact those who could not ordinarily be contacted by phone or internet.

Mr Mullholland is planning a silent protest march in Westport on Saturday, September 28, with ongoing concerns about the health system in Buller.

The march will depart from Victoria Square at noon and will end at the Westport Clock Tower where local and national speakers will address the people of Buller.

Meanwhile, West Coast-Tasman MP Maureen Pugh is to meet Health Minister Dr Shane Reti.

She said she had been briefed by health professionals, and they brainstormed ideas for "the complex set of problems we face in delivering health services across the Coast".

Good candidates had been lost when they researched and found the Coast health system was often negatively reported.

New Zealand had been training too few doctors, and the proposal for a third medical training school was back under active consideration.

"During our meeting there was general agreement that for all the effort, cost and time that it takes to recruit staff from overseas, or to include bonding of graduates to the region, it is only beneficial in the short term, but not long term. One suggestion is that we expose a career in health to our students."

The Coast was small but nimble and adaptable to restructuring.

Mrs Pugh said she had been assured a change to staffing and rosters would soon see some relief for after-hours care.

"As a follow-up I will be briefing Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and his team and passing on some suggestions on how small changes to legislation and regulation would help relieve the burden on our GP clinics."

— Greymouth Star