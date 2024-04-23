Reunited with ring after boy's chance find

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Janice McGuire has been reunited with a piece of Blackball family history after a chance find by a local boy - her mother's wedding ring, missing for more than 65 years.
Lotus and Lyell Biddulph were married in 1945, when Mr Biddulph worked at the Blackball mine. The house was part of the employment package.
Janice lived in the house from two weeks old until she was 16.
"When the Blackball mine closed in 1964, they decided not to maintain the mine houses, and mum and dad were instead offered the house next door," she says.
The house on that corner section was subsequently demolished, leaving behind only exposed concrete piles and yellow flag irises.
More recently, Kelly Raftery and her son Rocky have taken up residence in a 'tiny home', and are developing the section.
Janice says: "A couple of weeks ago I went for a drive with my friend Rhonda (Bowkett) and I saw them working in their yard, and I said, 'I wonder if they come across Mum's wedding ring?'"
Spookily, Rocky had indeed come across the ring in question - just the day before.
"He liked to prospect for treasures and things," says Janice, "and he was happy to return it".
The precious item is now being kept in a safe place.
"Mum looked for it and looked for it and she couldn't find it, it was missing at least 65 years. I'm worried I'll lose it again!"
- By Meg Fulford