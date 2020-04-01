Sounds Air suspends Westport flights

Sounds Air has suspended its Westport flights during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said yesterday he understood the Civil Aviation Authority had also prohibited all recreational flying during the level 4 alert.

Air New Zealand is still flying into Hokitika from Christchurch.

Mr Cleine said he had not spoken to Sounds Air directors but the Westport to Wellington route had been going well prior to the lockdown.

"I understand most of the Westport to Wellington flights were full or three-quarters full, so I'm pretty confident that route will bounce back once the lockdown is over."

Although small planes, the service offered a quick link between the Coast and the capital and was popular with professionals.

- Helen Murdoch