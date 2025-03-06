West Coast cold case focus on green 4WD

A homicide investigation was launched on December 28 in 1998, after David Robinson's body was found on the beach at Bold Head. Photo: NZ Police

The Ross area was abuzz this morning after police re-investigating the 1998 Bold Head murder cold case said they were looking for information about a green-coloured 4WD in the Ross and Kakapotahi areas.

Locals spoken to by the Greymouth Star - many of whom have their own list of suspects - could not match the vehicle to their lists.

Those who used to have green vehicles said they thought police would get a lot of vehicle reports they would have to whittle down.

On February 13 this year, police announced they had reopened their investigation into the execution-style murder of transient David John Robinson.

They have set up an office in Hokitika and said reports of the last sighting, and other new leads, had breathed renewed energy into the 26-year-old investigation.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said today that, after conducting further interviews and new information coming to light, police had identified new avenues and opportunities to solve the murder.

''We have spoken with a witness who reports they saw David on a street corner at the northern end of Bold Head Road near Kakapotahi, a day before the single reported gunshot was heard through the area between December 14 and 18.

''They have also reported seeing David in the passenger seat of a green-coloured 4x4 vehicle travelling in the (Kakapotahi) settlement hours following the street corner sighting.'’

The Greymouth Star spoke to a number of West Coast residents this morning, on condition of anonymity.

Just one couple remains in Kakapotahi from that era; however, many in Ross remember the murder.

One said they were sure it was gang related; another said they suspected a local drug dealer who died in 2003. That person apparently had convictions for gun-related crimes.

Mr Robinson was murdered during the cannabis growing season, although police have not linked the killing to drugs.

Most of those spoken to said they wondered how much the police would progress things so many years after the event.

"They don't have the heart of that community there now," someone said, referring to all those who had retired and moved away from Kakapotahi township.

Another said the place was busy with whitebaiters up to mid-November, and young people also frequented the areas with beach fires and drinking.

One resident said they found it "hard to believe" Mr Robinson was killed at Kakapotahi - as now hinted at by police - suggesting the body was moved.

Mr Robinson was reportedly very fit and bush smart, one said.

Another suggested an altercation in Greymouth in the weeks before his death.

The homicide investigation was launched on December 28 in 1998, after Mr Robinson's body was found on the beach at Bold Head. He had a single bullet hole between the eyes.

The case remained open but unresolved until police reopened the file in mid-February, conducting new interviews.

Police said this week the investigation team had been making progress.

Det Insp Baber said the new information about vehicle movements was crucial as Mr Robinson's last movements were never confirmed in the original investigation.

''We now have a better understanding of his whereabouts and can confirm he was in the Kakapotahi area in the lead-up to his death.

Before this new information, the last confirmed sighting was at the beginning of November 1998 when Mr Robinson was arrested by police in Haast for theft.

''We have a responsibility in helping David's family find the truth behind his death, and this information brings us closer to doing so.

''If you know who may have owned or drove a green coloured 4x4 vehicle around 1998 in the Kakapotahi and Ross areas, please do not hesitate to contact the investigation team.'’

Det Insp Baber said it was not too late to provide the family with answers and he encouraged people to come forward and speak with police.

If you have information that could help, email police via the cold case form on the New Zealand Police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.