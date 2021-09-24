West Coast MP plans vaccination

Maureen Pugh. Photo: Greymouth Star

National Party list MP Maureen Pugh says she is going to be talking to a doctor and she looks to schedule her first Covid vaccination.

The West Coast-based MP is one of only three out of 120 MPs still not vaccinated.

Mrs Pugh said today she was not anti-vax, and her children and her had been fully vaccinated against other things.

Having missed out on seeing her grandchildren in Queensland for the past two years, she said the vaccine was a way of getting to see them.

She had intended getting vaccinated in Wellington, but that was disrupted by lockdown.

Mrs Pugh said the only person who had suggested she was anti-vax was Stuff journalist Jo Moir, in a 2016 interview.

In that interview, she was quoted as saying Mrs Pugh she did not take any kind of medication, and she would like to see the Government take a more holistic approach to how it allocates health funding.

"I think there's a real opportunity for us to save the country millions of dollars in pharmaceuticals by treating the whole person and the environment they live in, which is all about healthy eating and healthy living."