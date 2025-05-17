Wet, windy weekend for parts of South Is

Heavy rain watches are in place for much of the West Coast, the Otago headwaters and Fiordland, while severe gales are set to buffet the Canterbury high country.

Much of New Zealand is in for a wet and windy weekend, as a low moves up the country.

MetService says an active low pressure system from the Tasman Sea was forecast to move across the South Island late on Saturday and early on Sunday, preceded by heavy rain and strong winds. An associated front was expected to move over the North Island on Sunday.

MetService has issued several heavy rain watches for parts of the South Island tonight through to tomorrow morning. They include:

The headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 4pm to midnight today, where heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km of the main divide.

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, from 9am until 11pm on Saturday. Heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria and thunderstorms were possible in the evening.

The ranges of the Westland District, from 3pm today until 4am on Sunday. Heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Thunderstorms were possible from Saturday evening.

The ranges of Grey District from 7pm today until 5am on Sunday and Buller from 9pm today until 7am tomorrow. Heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

The headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass from 6pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday. Heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km of the main divide.

Severe gales in Canterbury

An orange strong wind warning has been issued for the Canterbury high country from 7pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

MetService said severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places were expected.

"Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said the wind and rain was forecast to ease tomorrow.

- ODT Online and RNZ