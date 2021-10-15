Friday, 15 October 2021

Where to get vaccinated in Otago, Southland this Super Saturday

    Encouraging passerbys to come in and get vaccinated is programme lead Dr Losa Moata’ane at the Pacific Trust Otago pop up vaccination center at the Ekalesia Faapotopotoga Kerisiano Samoa (EFKS) Dunedin church yesterday. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    A big push to get people vaccinated against Covid-19 is happening nationwide this Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    On Saturday October 16, you can pop in and get your vaccine at one of the below clinics in the Southern District:

    Central Otago

    Alexandra Family Medical: 10am-2pm
    Cromwell Pharmacy, Cromwell: 10am-12.30pm, 1pm-3.30pm

    • Live music, home baking and refreshments, sausage sizzle, spot prizes including scenic flights

    * Health Central, Alexandra: 9.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
    Roxburgh Medical Centre, Roxburgh: 10am-2pm
    Unichem Alexandra, Alexandra: 9.30am-12pm

    Clutha

    Bates Pharmacy: 1pm-6.30pm
    * Catlins Medical Centre: 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm
    * Clutha Health First: 9am-12pm, 1.30pm -4.10pm
    Silver Fern Farms drive through: 9am-4pm

    • Free meat giveaways

    * West Otago Health: 5pm-8pm

    Dunedin

    The Octagon Super Saturday: 10am-3pm

    • Food trucks, vouchers for vaccinations, live music, street performers

    Albany Street Pharmacy: 10am-1pm
    Anderson's Exchange Pharmacy: 9am-12.30pm

    • Voucher prize draw and goody bags

    Antidote Gardens: 9.15am-8pm
    Antidote Macandrew: 9am-5pm
    Antidote Meridian: 9am-4.30pm
    * Aurora Health Centre: 9.30am-1.30pm
    Bargain Chemist: 10am-4.45pm
    Dunedin Health Centre: 9am-1pm
    Gardens Medical Centre: 9.30am-12.30pm
    Green Island Boutique Pharmacy: 10am-11.45am
    Larsons Pharmacy: 10am-12.45pm, 1.30pm-5.45pm
    Life Pharmacy Dunedin: 10am-1pm, 2pm-4.20pm

    • Cookies, wax treatment giveaways, 15% off purchase and bonus Living Rewards Points

    McNaughton's Pharmacy: 9am-12pm
    Meridian Mall, Lower Ground Floor, 267 George Street: 9.30am-5pm

    • Ice cream

    Mornington Pharmacy: 9.30am-5pm

    • Coffee and ice cream available

    Mornington Health Centre: 9.30am-1.30pm
    Mosgiel Health Centre: 9am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-4pm
    Pacific Trust Otago: 10am-3pm

    • Music and kai

    * Pitt Street Medical Centre: 10am-2pm
    Port Chalmers Pharmacy: 9am-2.45pm
    * Roslyn Medical Centre: 9am-12pm
    Roslyn Pharmacy: 10am-4pm
    Te Kāika, Victoria Road: 9am-4pm

    • Music and kai

    Unichem Central Pharmacy Mosgiel: 9.40am-1.40pm
    Unichem Centre City Pharmacy: 10am-4.15pm
    Unichem Knox Pharmacy: 11am-4pm
    Unichem Taieri Pharmacy: 9am-2pm

    Gore

    Gore Health Centre: 10am-3pm
    Gore Medical Centre: 10am-3pm
    La Hood's Chemist: 10am-4pm

    Invercargill

    Catherine Street Medical Centre: 10am-12pm
    * Glengarry Medical Centre: 10am-4pm
    He Puna Waiora at Pacific Island Advisory & Cultural Trust: 10am-3pm

    • Music and kai

    * South City Medical Centre: 10am-3pm
    Stewarts Pharmacy: 10am-2pm
    Queens Park General Practice: 10am-2pm
    Unichem South City Pharmacy: 10am-4pm
    * Victoria Avenue Medical Centre: 10am-1pm

    • Victoria Room, First Floor, Civic Centre, 88 Tay Street: 9am-4pm

    ice cream
    * Waikiwi Medical Centre: 11am-1.30pm
    Waikiwi Pharmacy: 1pm-4.30pm

    • Coffee available

    Windsor Pharmacy: 10am-2pm

    Queenstown Lakes

    Antidote Queenstown:11am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
    *Aspiring Medical Centre, Wanaka: 9.30am-12.30pm, 1pm-5pm (appointments are preferred but not required)
    Engage Safety, 18 Glenda Drive, Queenstown: 10am-4pm
    Five Mile Pharmacy, Queenstown: 11am-3pm

    • Voucher prize draw

    Lakes Hayes Pavillion, Queenstown: 10am-3pm
    Life Pharmacy Wilkinsons, Queenstown: 9am-1pm, 2pm-7pm
    * Queenstown Medical Centre: 9am-4pm
    Queenstown Pharmacy: 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm
    Remarkables Pharmacy, Queenstown: 9am-12pm, 1pm-5.30pm
    TSS Earnslaw, Queenstown: 7.30am-11am

    • Free coffee, free tour and the chance to win a Walter Peak’s famous Gourmet BBQ lunch, RealNZ Milford Sound Cruises, Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruises and Jet Boat rides.

    Unichem Summerfields Pharmacy: 9.15am-1.45pm
    * Wanaka Medical Centre (at the Old Mitre 10 on Cliff Wilson Drive): 9:30am-12:30pm, 1pm-6pm (Drive-though clinic, appointments are preferred but not required)

    Southland

    Otautau Medical Centre: 10am-2pm

    Winton Pharmacy: 12pm-3.30pm

    • Raffle and spot prizes

    Waitaki

    East Otago Health, Palmerston: 10am-2pm

    * Kurow Medical Centre, Twizel: 9am-1pm, 1:30pm-3.30pm

    * North End Medical, Oamaru: 9am-1pm, 1pm-2pm

    North End Pharmacy, Oamaru: 10am-12pm

    North Otago Dispensary, Oamaru: 10am-1pm

    * Oamaru Doctors, Oamaru: 9.30am-12.30pm, 1.30pm - 4.30pm

    Oamaru Pharmacy: 1pm-3.30pm, 4pm-7pm

    • Lucky dip giveaway

    Papakaio Community Hall, Oamaru: 10am-3pm


    * indicates where bookings are required. To book click here.

