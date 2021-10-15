Where to get vaccinated in Otago, Southland this Super Saturday

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Central Otago
Alexandra Family Medical: 10am-2pm
Cromwell Pharmacy, Cromwell: 10am-12.30pm, 1pm-3.30pm
- Live music, home baking and refreshments, sausage sizzle, spot prizes including scenic flights
* Health Central, Alexandra: 9.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Roxburgh Medical Centre, Roxburgh: 10am-2pm
Unichem Alexandra, Alexandra: 9.30am-12pm
Clutha
Bates Pharmacy: 1pm-6.30pm
* Catlins Medical Centre: 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm
* Clutha Health First: 9am-12pm, 1.30pm -4.10pm
Silver Fern Farms drive through: 9am-4pm
- Free meat giveaways
* West Otago Health: 5pm-8pm
Dunedin
The Octagon Super Saturday: 10am-3pm
- Food trucks, vouchers for vaccinations, live music, street performers
Albany Street Pharmacy: 10am-1pm
Anderson's Exchange Pharmacy: 9am-12.30pm
- Voucher prize draw and goody bags
Antidote Gardens: 9.15am-8pm
Antidote Macandrew: 9am-5pm
Antidote Meridian: 9am-4.30pm
* Aurora Health Centre: 9.30am-1.30pm
Bargain Chemist: 10am-4.45pm
Dunedin Health Centre: 9am-1pm
Gardens Medical Centre: 9.30am-12.30pm
Green Island Boutique Pharmacy: 10am-11.45am
Larsons Pharmacy: 10am-12.45pm, 1.30pm-5.45pm
Life Pharmacy Dunedin: 10am-1pm, 2pm-4.20pm
- Cookies, wax treatment giveaways, 15% off purchase and bonus Living Rewards Points
McNaughton's Pharmacy: 9am-12pm
Meridian Mall, Lower Ground Floor, 267 George Street: 9.30am-5pm
- Ice cream
Mornington Pharmacy: 9.30am-5pm
- Coffee and ice cream available
Mornington Health Centre: 9.30am-1.30pm
Mosgiel Health Centre: 9am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-4pm
Pacific Trust Otago: 10am-3pm
- Music and kai
* Pitt Street Medical Centre: 10am-2pm
Port Chalmers Pharmacy: 9am-2.45pm
* Roslyn Medical Centre: 9am-12pm
Roslyn Pharmacy: 10am-4pm
Te Kāika, Victoria Road: 9am-4pm
- Music and kai
Unichem Central Pharmacy Mosgiel: 9.40am-1.40pm
Unichem Centre City Pharmacy: 10am-4.15pm
Unichem Knox Pharmacy: 11am-4pm
Unichem Taieri Pharmacy: 9am-2pm
Gore
Gore Health Centre: 10am-3pm
Gore Medical Centre: 10am-3pm
La Hood's Chemist: 10am-4pm
Invercargill
Catherine Street Medical Centre: 10am-12pm
* Glengarry Medical Centre: 10am-4pm
He Puna Waiora at Pacific Island Advisory & Cultural Trust: 10am-3pm
- Music and kai
* South City Medical Centre: 10am-3pm
Stewarts Pharmacy: 10am-2pm
Queens Park General Practice: 10am-2pm
Unichem South City Pharmacy: 10am-4pm
* Victoria Avenue Medical Centre: 10am-1pm
- Victoria Room, First Floor, Civic Centre, 88 Tay Street: 9am-4pm
ice cream
* Waikiwi Medical Centre: 11am-1.30pm
Waikiwi Pharmacy: 1pm-4.30pm
- Coffee available
Windsor Pharmacy: 10am-2pm
Queenstown Lakes
Antidote Queenstown:11am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
*Aspiring Medical Centre, Wanaka: 9.30am-12.30pm, 1pm-5pm (appointments are preferred but not required)
Engage Safety, 18 Glenda Drive, Queenstown: 10am-4pm
Five Mile Pharmacy, Queenstown: 11am-3pm
- Voucher prize draw
Lakes Hayes Pavillion, Queenstown: 10am-3pm
Life Pharmacy Wilkinsons, Queenstown: 9am-1pm, 2pm-7pm
* Queenstown Medical Centre: 9am-4pm
Queenstown Pharmacy: 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm
Remarkables Pharmacy, Queenstown: 9am-12pm, 1pm-5.30pm
TSS Earnslaw, Queenstown: 7.30am-11am
- Free coffee, free tour and the chance to win a Walter Peak’s famous Gourmet BBQ lunch, RealNZ Milford Sound Cruises, Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruises and Jet Boat rides.
Unichem Summerfields Pharmacy: 9.15am-1.45pm
* Wanaka Medical Centre (at the Old Mitre 10 on Cliff Wilson Drive): 9:30am-12:30pm, 1pm-6pm (Drive-though clinic, appointments are preferred but not required)
Southland
Otautau Medical Centre: 10am-2pm
Winton Pharmacy: 12pm-3.30pm
- Raffle and spot prizes
Waitaki
East Otago Health, Palmerston: 10am-2pm
* Kurow Medical Centre, Twizel: 9am-1pm, 1:30pm-3.30pm
* North End Medical, Oamaru: 9am-1pm, 1pm-2pm
North End Pharmacy, Oamaru: 10am-12pm
North Otago Dispensary, Oamaru: 10am-1pm
* Oamaru Doctors, Oamaru: 9.30am-12.30pm, 1.30pm - 4.30pm
Oamaru Pharmacy: 1pm-3.30pm, 4pm-7pm
- Lucky dip giveaway
Papakaio Community Hall, Oamaru: 10am-3pm
* indicates where bookings are required. To book click here.