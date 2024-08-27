Wild winds on way for parts of South

MetService is warning of possible severe gales for parts of the South tomorrow as the wild end to winter continues.

After flooding across parts of the lower North Island yesterday, the West Coast is next in line to cop a drenching, while strong winds are set to buffet much of the rest of the South Island.

There were three main weather stories in the week ahead, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

First, heavy rain was expected in Buller District, where a heavy rain watch is in place from 3pm to midnight today.

Secondly, the country was approaching the windiest part of the year, with breezy westerlies on the way.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago, Fiordland, and Southland northwest of Riversdale, from Wednesday afternoon going into Thursday.

The forecaster said northwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for the Canterbury high country.

"It will likely feel breezy for many of us, especially in the South Island and eastern and lower North Island," said Makgabutlane.

"It's a good time to secure any loose items, so they don't end up in the neighbour's yard!"

Lastly, those westerlies were forecast to bring higher temperatures to the east, where some areas could see highs of 20C or higher.

"This could be the longest stretch of August days at or above 20C for Napier," she said.

"The warmer trend looks to extend into the nights as well, with double-digit minimum temperatures expected in the North Island and parts of the South Island, making frosty mornings a distant memory as winter comes to a close."

- ODT Online/RNZ