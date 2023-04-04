Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Lawrence Quarter-Mile Drag Trials, Lawrence, Saturday, April 1

    Ken Galbraith (left), of Cromwell, with grandson Aidan Kearns (2) and Patrick and Diana Kearns, of Dunedin. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK
    Craig Cameron and Nikita Munro, of Lawrence.
    Jan Peterson, of East Taieri, bride-to-be Anita Rowse, of Momona, Naz McNaught, of Outram, and Tessa May, of Mosgiel.
    Anthony Walters, Craig Miller, Dave McElhinney and Joe Beveridge, of the Dunedin V8 Car Club.