Lawrence Quarter-Mile Drag Trials, Lawrence, Saturday, April 1

Ken Galbraith (left), of Cromwell, with grandson Aidan Kearns (2) and Patrick and Diana Kearns, of Dunedin. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK Craig Cameron and Nikita Munro, of Lawrence. Jan Peterson, of East Taieri, bride-to-be Anita Rowse, of Momona, Naz McNaught, of Outram, and Tessa May, of Mosgiel. Anthony Walters, Craig Miller, Dave McElhinney and Joe Beveridge, of the Dunedin V8 Car Club.