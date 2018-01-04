Thursday, 4 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 04

    Samuel Rowse (6, right) and dad Andrew Rowse attempt to outrun Alexander Rowse (3) on the flying fox at Woodhaugh Gardens, Dunedin, on December 29. Photo: Susan Andrews
    Luca Ochsner (3) is towed by his father Rob on some seaweed at Taieri Beach on Christmas Eve. Photo: Fiona Ochsner
    Millie Nicol (3), of Purakaunui, feeds a foal at a friend&#039;s farm in Warrington. Photo: Leah Nicol
    Sienna Trochon (3) loved the swing at the beautiful Chantecler Gardens just out of Queenstown on December 22. Photo: Melissa Trochon
    Cousins Liam Foley (5), Florence Harris (5 months), Annabelle Foley (7) and Payton McElrea (3) take cover from the sun at Lake Manapouri on New Year&#039;s Eve. Photo: Jamie McElrea
    Lake Wanaka at sunrise on New Year&#039;s Day. Photo: Zoe Perkins
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

