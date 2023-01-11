Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Magic moments: 11 January

    Sisters Viv Roberts and Rachel Wightman explore the Crystal Falls area, at Waipori Falls. PHOTO: TONY ROBERTS
    Zachary (5) and Saskia (2) Brander from Sydney, Australia, keep cool in the shade at Beacon Point, Lake Wanaka. PHOTO: JEREMY BRANDER
    Wendy Flett, of Milton, shows her grandson, Monty McElrea, how it’s done, at a playground in Wanaka. PHOTO: SOPHIE FLETT
    Rhodesian ridgeback Imara and owner Rachel Still explore the Clutha River at Albert Town. PHOTO: ALLAN KERR
    Border collie pup Roo swims in Lake Benmore. PHOTO: AMBER HANNAH
    Peter Buxton holds a 5kg kahawai fish caught at the Clutha River/Mata-au mouth. PHOTO: ASHLEIGH MCPIKE
    Yoshiko Kurata at Oamaru Harbour. PHOTO: MURRAY CRAIG
    A male sea lion lies in the sand on Enderby Island. PHOTO: AARON FLEMING
    Carson Powick (7) in his new kayak, on Lake Hawea. PHOTO: SAM POWICK

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize: An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 