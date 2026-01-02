Friday, 2 January 2026

Magic moments: January 2

    Cousins Luca Baldwin, 7 (left), and Finn McConnell, 4, zoom down their waterslide at Piano Flat on Monday. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL
    Jack Burke gets some air kneeboarding at Lake Aviemore on Sunday. PHOTO: IAN WALLACE
    Charlie, Anna and Paul Hurley at their Christmas Day luncheon with dogs Reggie, Balto and Eli. PHOTO: ANTHONY SKEGG
    Abby Hodgkinson and Raisin relax at Waikouaiti after a long walk on the beach on Boxing Day. PHOTO: CATHERINE ROBINSON
    Looking very pleased with themselves after landing a trout are Conrad, 3, and Carlos, 5, Wootton at the Manuherikia River near Alexandra on Sunday. PHOTO: DAVE WOOTTON
    Kyle, 10, Lachlan, 8, Bennett, 6, Hope, 5, Lillianna, 3, and Laura (2) Bray, enjoy a day out with family at Larnach Castle on Monday. All are the grandchildren of Heather Bray who took the photograph. PHOTO: HEATHER BRAY
    Jimmie Taylor, 10, from Chain Hills, enjoys the annual Wingatui Boxing Day races from the comfort of her swimming pool. PHOTO: JESSICA THOMPSON
    Sunrise at Waikouaiti Beach. PHOTO: JOHN SCOTT
    This is Ellie who loves to throw a shrimp on the barbecue. Christmas Day in Mosgiel before it turned into a white Christmas. PHOTO: JULIA EKETONE
    Spencer Morton, 8, enjoys the thunder and lightning show in Milton on Boxing Day. PHOTO: SAM POWICK
    This photo was taken from the next peak north from Ben Ohau, looking west across Lake Ohau towards Ohau ski area and surrounding hills on December 21. PHOTO: SCOTT WILSON

