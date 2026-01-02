Magic moments: January 2

Send us your photo and win!

Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

Entries will be published from December 26 to January 10, 2026.

Only 1 entry per person, please.

The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 12.

First prize: $100 voucher and an A3 canvas of the winning photograph

Second prize: A3 canvas print of the second prize photograph.

Third prize: ODT puzzle of the Dunedin Railway Station.

Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.