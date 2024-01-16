Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Magic moments: January 16

    Riding along . . . Jess Courtney cycles the Roxburgh Gorge trail between Alexandra and Doctors...
    Riding along . . . Jess Courtney cycles the Roxburgh Gorge trail between Alexandra and Doctors Point on January 14. Jess, on a muscle bike, and her grandparents, Gavin and Cathy Dann (on e-bikes), had a lovely afternoon ride together. PHOTO: GAVIN DANN
    Ready to race . . . Fireworks light up the grand parade before the final of the 2023-24 New...
    Ready to race . . . Fireworks light up the grand parade before the final of the 2023-24 New Zealand Super Saloon Champs, at Central Motor Speedway, in Cromwell on January 13. PHOTO: KEL FOWLER
    "I love 2024’’ . . . Amelia Haig, 11, of Clyde, does a handstand next to her creation at Taieri...
    "I love 2024’’ . . . Amelia Haig, 11, of Clyde, does a handstand next to her creation at Taieri Mouth beach on January 13. PHOTO: TESSA PATERSON
    Brotherly fun . . . Louis Alexander, 8, and his brother Jonty, 5, enjoy some water fun and keep...
    Brotherly fun . . . Louis Alexander, 8, and his brother Jonty, 5, enjoy some water fun and keep cool at grandma’s, in Otaio, on January 13. PHOTO: LESLEY TENNENT
    Perfectly calm . . . Early morning skies are reflected on a calm and tranquil Loch Laird, below...
    Perfectly calm . . . Early morning skies are reflected on a calm and tranquil Loch Laird, below the Benmore Dam at Otematata, on January 14. PHOTO: DANIEL BAXTER

    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 20.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

    First prize: Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize: A3 canvas

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    To enter

    Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include:

    —  The photographer's name AND phone number;

    —  A description of who and what the photograph shows;

      Where and when the photo was taken;

    —  Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.

     