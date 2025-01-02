Thursday, 2 January 2025

Magic Moments: January 2

    Sparking joy ... Darren and Gus, 6, Stasso watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Pounawea. PHOTO: ZOE JAQUIERY
    Looking for fish ... Family dog Jax rides the Clutha River/Mata-Au from Alexandra on December 28. PHOTO: LEAH NICOL
    Time together ... Cousins Hugh Lawrence, 11, of Wellington, and Lydia and Grace McRae, both 11, of Pahiatua, walk through the surf at Allans Beach on Saturday, December 28. PHOTO: JOCELYN SPRINGTHORPE
    Portrait of my mother ... Anne Brown at Stardust gallery, Naseby, on December 29. PHOTO: JOANNE BROWN
    Great outdoors ... Codie Harvey, 4, of Alexandra enjoys lunch at the Naseby dam on Sunday, December 29. PHOTO: EMMA HARVEY
    Well-groomed ... Willow, 6, helps with the hedge clipping in Naseby on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: SOPHIE LOW

    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 13.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 15.

    First prize: ILFORD PIXI-Z camera

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize: A3 canvas

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    To enter

    Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Only 1 entry per person.

    Please include:

    —  The photographer's name AND phone number;

    —  A description of who and what the photograph shows;

    —  Where and when the photo was taken;

    —  Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.