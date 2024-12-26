Thursday, 26 December 2024

Magic Moments: Share your favourite holiday photos

    Pleased to meet you ... Lincoln Evans, 2, meets Santa for the very first time outside the St Clair model train museum on December 18. Photo: Jo Garden
    Renewing old acquaintances ... Lois Davis, of Mosgiel, takes a selfie with "old friends" (from left) John Rawson, of Oamaru; Trevor and Ngaire Young, of Mosgiel; and Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel. Photo: Lois Davis
    What a stretch ... Reynaldo Marasigan, 11,"feeds" the moa at the Oamaru Creek Walkway on December 20. Photo: Ron Harris
    Special visitors ... four rare Spoonbill herons visited the main beach at Broad Bay on December 21. Photo: Jim Mackay
    Early Christmas celebration ... Jackson Gallagher, 20, and Jonty Wispinski, 24, received their Christmas stockings at an early Christmas party at their nanny's place on October 28. Photo: Zaklina Cvjetan
    Cuddle time ... cousins, from left, Lola Fraser, 9, Siena Young, 14, Georgie Young, 6, Levi Young, 15, Scarlett Young, 11, Bonnie Fraser, 11, and Franco Fraser, 4, have cuddle time with a litter of puppies in Alexandra on December 20. Photo: Gordon...

    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 13.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 15.

    First prize: ILFORD PIXI-Z camera

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize: A3 canvas

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    To enter

    Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Only 1 entry per person.

    Please include:

    —  The photographer's name AND phone number;

    —  A description of who and what the photograph shows;

    —  Where and when the photo was taken;

    —  Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.