Magic moments: January 20

ENTRIES HAVE CLOSED

The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

First prize: Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

Third prize: A3 canvas

Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.