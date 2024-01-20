Magic moments: January 20

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ENTRIES HAVE CLOSED
The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.
First prize: Vantage 8x42 Binoculars
Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly
Third prize: A3 canvas
Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.
Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.