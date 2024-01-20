Saturday, 20 January 2024

Magic moments: January 20

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Reve Blair, 9, enjoys a slide and splash at Lake Hawea on December 30. PHOTO: BRIAN MILLER
    Toby, an 8 year-old griffon, looks very smart after being groomed for Christmas. PHOTO: JILL DOWNING
    A tui perches on a flax flower stem in Riverton. PHOTO: BERNENE BUTLER
    While exploring the New Zealand bush, Jake Brewser, 14, George Findlay, 4, and Margot Findlay, 6,...
    Fred and Ava hang out together at Rotary Park on December 23. PHOTO: DEB KELLY
    Maddie and Barry Walsh enjoy a lovely summer’s day in Te Anau. PHOTO: PAULINE TIPPET
    Mazey, 14 months, races along Hampden Beach on Christmas Day. PHOTO: TREVOR CARROLL
    Millie O’Connor, 4, of Maungatua/Outram, checks in on her broody bantam Robyn, during her 4th...
    Millie O’Connor, 4, of Maungatua/Outram, checks in on her broody bantam Robyn, during her 4th birthday celebrations on January 17. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

    ENTRIES HAVE CLOSED

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

    First prize: Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize: A3 canvas

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.