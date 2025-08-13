Fashion for a cause

As Emerson’s Brewery makes its annual transformation from taproom to catwalk, Josie Steenhart finds there’s more to the much-anticipated Fashion for a Cure events than just fabulous frocks.

Do not keep your finest just for events, get it out and wear it, is the advice of Christchurch-based personal stylist Lou Heller.

Heller was in Dunedin for the annual Fashion for a Cure (FFAC) event last week.

Decked out for the evening in a NOM*d merino House sweater and Maggie Marilyn skirt, Heller, whose work sees her travel regularly and who has been involved in other FFAC events in the past, agrees that Dunedin "absolutely" holds its own when it comes to dressing up.

"I find each area has their own distinct style, and this can happen for many reasons, but to see everyone get behind this, put their finest on at events like these, is so cool to be a part of."

However, one of her top tips from the evening was to "bring the runway to everyday" and "not keep your finest just for events — life is too short to keep it hidden away for special events!"

She adds that two of her favourite trends — "oversized and layered" — work perfectly for fashion fans in the South.

"They’re such great ways to look chic and effortless — and warm."

When layering, Heller says to think of textural dressing, "mixing say, leather and faux fur, wool knitwear and leather pants etc".

Another trend she says is well-suited to Dunedin is wearing second-hand and vintage.

"‘Preloved’ is a huge movement and is perfect for this winter. You can find some incredible pieces preloved, and virtually brand new, and in a city full of conscious students also, but really everyone ... this is a great sustainable way for us to shop."

Heller says Dunedin’s 2025 runway was "bursting with colour, which I absolutely loved".

Trelise Cooper.

"My highlights included a stunning Hailwood mermaid skirt, a bold pink three-piece suit from Trelise Cooper and an edgy NOM*d bomber jacket."

Media icon Petra Bagust, ever effervescent despite co-hosting Dunedin’s 200-guest Fashion for a Cure event the previous evening, says: "It’s one of those nights that’s a magical win-win-win!"

"A gorgeous, sold-out, entertaining evening celebrating scientific and fashion creativity while making a difference to anyone going through breast cancer or who will go through it — for me it’s a great time that’s good for our mental, emotional and physical health that simply wouldn’t happen without the generosity of Dunners’ Dunedinites. What’s not to love?!" she says.

"How many nights can you go out with your girls and be wowed with great fashion and food and drink and then also know you’ve made a difference in the lives of women who have breast cancer because your generosity is helping fund cures for breast cancer?

"The collective women in the room: creators, survivors, supporters and ngā wāhine toa [strong women] who show up and celebrate the brilliant science we’re producing in New Zealand and our powerhouse of creativity on display in the clothing — it’s a generous night in all the ways, giving, eating, connecting while making a difference," adds Bagust, who donned Wynn Hamlyn for the day before slipping into NOM*d’s Janus dress in navy sparkle crepe to MC the sold-out event at Emerson’s Brewery alongside local radio host Patrina Roche.

Fashion for a Cure, an initiative started in 2013 by New Zealand charity organisation Breast Cancer Cure, has raised more than $4.3 million for breast cancer research since its inception.

"Dunedin was added to our annual nationwide event schedule in 2018," Breast Cancer Cure CEO Sonja de Mari says.

"Over the last eight years at Emerson’s we’ve raised almost $500,000."

Christchurch-based personal stylist Lou Heller.

What has made Fashion for a Cure such a successful concept? De Mari says the events "have the perfect combination of purpose and passion, making the series wonderfully balanced".

"We celebrate and showcase top New Zealand fashion designers and use the fundraising achieved to support and invest in dedicated New Zealand breast cancer researchers.

"Guests leave having been part of something bigger than themselves, inspired by the fashion and the energy in the room. They head home knowing they’ve made a difference — it’s pretty special."

It’s also an incredible team effort, de Mari says.

"The collective community around Fashion for a Cure is extensive. Our tiny team grows exponentially at each event — add together 200-plus fashion-loving guests with 18-plus designers, 20-plus models, 10 super-talented hair and makeup stylists, dressers to match the models, eight-plus volunteers, our researchers who speak, ambassadors who MC, live entertainment who donate their time and talents, alongside our major partners and sponsors, plus individuals who gift us with the most amazing auction items and support."

This year’s Dunedin event on August 4, which included entertainment from party-starting DJs Sweet Mix Kids, was once again held at Emerson’s Brewery, a partnership de Mari describes as "one of a kind".

"Their support and commitment to our Fashion for a Cure event has stayed strong and in place for the past eight years — in fact it’s the only partnership we have where we’ve created a home in their place of business, converting their taproom and restaurant into a fabulous runway each year."

Do Dunedin guests hold their own in the style stakes on these evenings? "A hundred percent!" de Mari says.

"Dunedin guests love fashion! It’s exciting to see Emerson’s fill up with colour and contrasts. There’s always a combination of curated versus street, layering and texture in the room. The audience creates their own installation of what’s hot and style that stands the test of time."