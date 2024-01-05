Friday, 5 January 2024

Magic moments: January 5

    Pop and Noah (Trevor Bell, and Noah, 2,) saw a big cardboard box to pieces in Cromwell. PHOTO:...
    Cassius, 3, and Caesar, 4, O’Connell at Purakaunui Beach on December 29. PHOTO: ADRIEN DEVER
    Shelby Thompson, 5, enjoys a splash at Kaka Point Beach on December 28. PHOTO: KELLY FRISBY
    The adult winner was Debbie Duncan. The joint children’s winners are Ella Stevens, 7, and Blake...
    Ally Marshall and Lynne Ramsay on the beach at Colac Bay, Southland, one fine evening about to go...
    A chance encounter with my friend Adam Kelly, 17, on a motorcycle at Piano Flat. PHOTO: DANIEL...
    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 20.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

    First prize:  Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize:  A3 canvas

    Also:  Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    To enter

    Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include:

    —  The photographer's name AND phone number;

    —  A description of who and what the photograph shows;

      Where and when the photo was taken;

      Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.