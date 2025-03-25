Coast warning as 6.7 earthquake shakes Southland

Image: GeoNet

Emergency authorities say there is no tsunami threat to land from this afternoon's 6.7 earthquake off the coast of Southland but people should stay away from beaches.

The 2.43pm earthquake, which was centred off the south-west coast of Tuatapere, was widely felt across the South where people reported buildings shaking.

People were advised to self-evacuate from near the coast while the potential for a tsunami was assessed.

Civil Defence Controller Aly Curd issued an update at 3.40pm ruling out the threat of a tsunami to land but urging caution on the coastline.

"People who have left the coast as a precaution may now return but are advised to stay away from beaches and out of the water for the next 12 hours as currents and tidal patterns may have been affected.

"Boaties should also exercise extreme caution."

The emergency message sent to Southlanders this afternoon.

People throughout Southland have been sent an emergency alert to their phones saying evacuations are not required but potential danger near coastline.

Updates are being published on www.civildefence.govt.nz.

Geonet reported the earthquake happened at 2.43pm.

"The quake was 33 kilometres deep and the shaking was strong close to the quake," GeoNet said.

Felt reports have been logged all over the South.

Strong shaking was felt in Invercargill, Queentown, Te Anau and Dunedin.

"We are from Wallacetown near Invercargill and the quake was strong. Felt like a rolling earthquake not sharp but long," Tania Hughes said.

An Otago Daily Times worker in Invercargill said staff all left the building when the shaking was felt.

Levi Swatridge said the earthquake was felt on Stewart Island.

'No damage but definitely noticeable shaking and noise."

There was "a decent wobble" felt in Dunedin Hospital, an ODT reader said.

Other readers reported feeling the Quake in Cromwell and Alexandra.