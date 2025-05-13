Arrests over burglaries, robberies

Police in Invercargill have made further arrests over several burglaries and robberies which occurred just over a week ago.

The two aggravated robberies, two burglaries and an attempted burglary at commercial premises in Tay St happened between 1.50am and 4.30am on May 5. No serious injuries were reported.

A 15-year-old male was arrested last week in relation to some of the incidents, including one of the aggravated robberies.

He has appeared in the Invercargill Youth Court and has been remanded in custody.

A 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been jointly charged with the second aggravated robbery after search warrants were executed in Invercargill.

Both have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and are seeking assistance from members of the public with regard to the offending.

— APL