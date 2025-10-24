Back in full swing for Play Week celebrations

Invercargill City Council play advocate Dr Damien Puddle tries out one of the new swings installed as part of Play Week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill residents will have more opportunity to get into the swing of things when they are walking though the city’s parks and reserves.

Twenty new tree swings have been installed as part of "Play Week", a national campaign which began this week and finishes on Sunday.

Invercargill City Council play advocate Dr Damien Puddle said the swings allowed people to relax in nature, in places where swings were not usually found.

The swings were attached to sturdy overhanging tree limbs, which had been assessed by council arborists to make sure they were strong enough to support both children and adults.

“The swings are made from simple, affordable materials and are a great way for people to enjoy some playful movement when they’re out and about,” Dr Puddle said. Six swings were installed as a trial last year which the community “loved, but they wanted more”. Some of the swings reused materials from other playgrounds and were installed in a way that prevented damage to the trees. Play Week was the perfect time to roll out the new swings, with a range of additional activities being held to mark the national campaign, Dr Puddle said. “Play Week is all about celebrating the value of play for tamariki, whānau and local communities.” The council’s portable monkey bars and table tennis equipment would also be at Anderson Park during the weekend, with familyfriendly events around Invercargill this week.

Other activities would include a play trail and scavenger hunt event at Stadium Southland organised by Active Southland, the Great Game Gala at Invercargill Central run by Great South, as well as a pop-up play event at the Pomona St Playground with South Alive.

The second season of Dr Puddle’s podcast, The Playful City, would be launched on Radio Southland on Saturday October, 25.

The tree swings will be kept as a permanent feature in parks.

A map showing the location of tree swings, information about Play Week activities and links to The Playful City podcast could be found on the council website.