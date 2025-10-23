Urgent call for Southland townships to conserve water

Photo: Getty Images

Southland District Council is urgently calling on residents in the townships of Tuatapere, Ohai, Nightcaps and Otautau to conserve water immediately.

The region has been battered by wild winds today which has affected power supplies.

It said at 7.45pm there were approximately only three to four hours of drinking water reserves left for each of those areas.

With the electricity supply down, the council's water team did not have enough generators to power the treatment plants to meet demand, it said.

The council was most concerned about Tuatapere, RNZ reported.

Drinking water supplies there were critical and, unless extreme water conservation happened now in the community, water would likely run out by midnight, the council said.

A tanker on standby to provide a drinking water fill station in the morning if required.

"We will advise you when the situation eases - but it is unlikely to be tonight," the council said.