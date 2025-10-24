Food rescue charity helps local communities thrive

KiwiHarvest Invercargill food rescue driver Dwight Gray hands over a box of food to Murihiku Young Parents’ Learning Centre director Kim Scott in 2024. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Kiwiharvest food rescue efforts are changing the lives of vulnerable communities in the Deep South.

The not-for-profit organisation has helped many Southland families by distributing a record amount of rescued food.

KiwiHarvest launched a new initiative this year, uniting food rescue organisations and community groups nationwide, to create a coordinated service for its national food donors.

KiwiHarvest chief executive Angela Carver said the collaboration meant the food could stay within local communities, reaching those in need more quickly, efficiently and safely.

"By providing nutritious food, we allow community organisations to focus on their core services," Ms Carver said.

"We’re not just delivering food, we’re enabling wraparound support that changes lives."

For the Murihiku Young Parents’ Learning Centre, the impact of the donated food extended beyond food relief.

Centre director Kim Scott said she felt incredibly fortunate to partner with KiwiHarvest.

"Our young mums have really valued getting access to fresh, nutritious food . . .and it’s a made a real difference to their daily lives," Ms Scott said.

One of the single mums had learnt how to do a budget and encouraged her son to try new foods that "were healthier for him".

KiwiHarvest had achieved a major milestone this year, having rescued over 3 million kilograms of surplus food nationwide and redirected it to those in need throughout Aotearoa.

The Invercargill branch played a key role in distributing 285,376kg of rescued food to date.

The figure equated to the equivalent of 634,169 meals made available for hungry families.

Ms Carver hoped the food would not only help to ease pressure for families in Invercargill but would also start dialogues about what was going on in people’s lives.

"Food is a great way to unlock a door; it enables you to sit down and have a conversation and ask people what can you do to help," she said.