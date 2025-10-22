Snow, rain heightens Milford Rd avalanche risk

Snow showers are set to affect the Homer Tunnel area until Monday. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Southland's Milford Road will be closed all day tomorrow, with a warning intense weather will heighten snow and avalanche hazards until next week.

State Highway 94 has closed intermittently during spring, as snow has been softened by heavy rain, making the area unstable.

MetService said heavy rain with squally thunderstorms and hail were possible throughout Thursday, with strong northwesterly winds gusting to 90kmh.

Snow showers were expected about the Homer Tunnel from Friday until Monday, the Milford Road Alliance advised today.

"Access along the Milford Road with the current weather pattern is providing both road level snow and avalanche hazards from Thursday to Monday.

"Batten down the hatches and prepare for the deluge."

A view of Gertrude Valley on the Milford Road this afternoon. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

The avalanche risk is high and SH94 closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm today.

It was expected to reopen late on Friday morning, once road and avalanche inspections have been undertaken, along with potential snow clearing, Milford Road Alliance said.

"From Saturday to Monday, road users should plan for daytime travel only from mid-morning until 5pm."

Motorists should allow extra time for snow clearing work.

- Allied Media