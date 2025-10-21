Bluff to lose power as damaged pole repaired

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland town of Bluff will lose power from late this afternoon while a broken power pole is replaced.
PowerNet said it was not clear how the pole near Greenhills had been damaged, but high winds and precarious weather conditions made this urgent repair challenging.
The work will happen near State Highway 1 from 4pm and may involve traffic management.
PowerNet said it was confident the power will be back on by no later than 7pm.