Southland wind farm plan rears its head

The turbines would generate enough power for the equivalent of 150,000 homes. File photo: RNZ/Sally Round

A $1.1 billion Southland wind farm proposal has reared its head at a regional council after facing rejection earlier this year.

Contact Energy is continuing its push to establish up to 55 turbines at sites east of Wyndham, 40 minutes from Invercargill, after an Environment Protection Agency panel refused the project in March.

The company deemed the decision “extremely concerning” at the time and lodged a revised application under the Fast-track Approvals Act in August.

Environment Southland now has an opportunity to provide input over two phases — a substantive comment stage ending 17 December and a feedback opportunity for draft conditions in March 2026.

A report prepared by the regional council showed it was broadly supportive of the project last time around, as were mana whenua and DOC.

“Whilst the decision was extensive, in summary the previous [EPA] panel was concerned by landscape and some ecological effects and overall did not consider the relevant statutory tests were met,” council advisor Bruce Halligan wrote.

Proposed sites for the wind farm covered around 5800 hectares and included a wetland complex and habitat for bats and lizards, Halligan said.

The new application was of the “same general nature and scale” as the previous one but included more mitigation around the wetland and earthworks, plus a refined biodiversity package, he said.

Not all were in favour of the project, with the report noting there was some strong community concern.

The council had recommended to the panel convenor that the community be given an opportunity to be heard through the process.

Contact Energy said the turbines would generate enough power for the equivalent of 150,000 homes and create up to 300 new jobs during construction.

Environment Southland said the wind farm was a circa $1.1b proposal with turbines reaching heights of up to 220 metres.

