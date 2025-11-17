Edendale man seriously injured in attack after being lured from home

An Edendale man was assaulted after being lured from his home late on Saturday night to help a woman claiming to have a flat tyre.

Police are asking the public for information on the assault that left the man in his 50s with a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

In a statement police said at around 10.55pm last Saturday, a woman knocked on the victim’s door asking for help with a flat tyre.

She then led the victim to the corner of Melvin and Turner St where he was attacked by another man.

During the assault the attacker tried to tie the victim’s hands behind his back, police said.

He was left with serious injuries.

Enquiries are now under way and police are hoping Edendale residents will be able to identify the man and woman involved in this incident.

After the assault, the victim said he saw a SUV driving away at high speed, likely belonging to his attackers.

If any residents have street-facing security cameras on Turner or Melvin St or Seawood or Ferry Rd, police said they may have captured the vehicle on Saturday night.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who saw a SUV in the Edendale township before 10pm or has any further information.

They can be contacted via 105, file number 251116/4977, or information can be provided on the Crime Stoppers number: 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media