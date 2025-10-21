New church moderator comes from South

Peter Dunn has been installed as the moderator or elected spiritual leader of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Minister with strong links to the South is the new moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Right Rev Peter Dunn, of Invercargill, was yesterday installed as moderator or elected spiritual leader at the start of the church’s four-day general assembly, hosted by St Paul’s Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church in Christchurch.

Born in Dunedin, the son of a Presbyterian minister, he trained as a carpenter in Gore, and later was part of the workforce that built the third potline at Tiwai Point Aluminum Smelter.

After receiving the call to ministry, he studied at the University of Otago and graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts. He completed a Bachelor of Divinity in 1989.

He ministered at the Waipu Presbyterian Parish in Northland for 22 years.

Since 2012, he has ministered at his present church, Windsor Community Church, in Invercargill.

During his term as moderator, Mr Dunn will focus on his chosen theme at the core of the Presbyterian Church: "We believe".

His theme was inspired by interactions with people in the church who were part of its community outreach, Mr Dunn said in a statement.

Throughout the two years of his term, he would ask church members to affirm what they believed "together as faithful Christians".

That was the heart and soul of the Presbyterian church, Mr Dunn said.

